HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Public School District is bringing back a program in order to address an employee need.
The district will reinstate a parent-pay child care for staff that was canceled several years ago due to a need for classroom space for the title and special education program.
Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, reported Wednesday that with no waiting list for title or special education students, the district is now able to designate space for parent-pay childcare.
The daycare shortage is a nationwide issue that also affects Hannibal teachers and staff who are parenting infant or toddler children, and with that in mind, the district has adopted childcare into their employee recruitment and retention program.
“We have young staff who have, or are starting a family, and it’s just difficult to find daycare – especially for those parenting infant and toddler ages,” said Johnson. “I had talked to the board as part of our recruitment and retention effort, could we possibly bring back the parent-pay program to help our staff so they don’t have to make that difficult decision to quit working for the district because they don’t have anyone to watch their child.”
Currently the child care will be housed in one classroom at the Early Childhood Center and will have an experienced daycare director, who also worked with the district at the previous parent-pay center, along with two aides.
Johnson said the original intent was to host the daycare at Stowell Elementary where three classrooms were available, but sending out applications later in the summer for the service didn’t warrant the expected response.
Johnson expects the program will continue to grow and they will likely return to the original plan for Stowell Elementary. In order to do so, the district will need to add an age-appropriate playground which the Early Childhood Center already has.
“We are grateful for our staff. And they can bring their children here and know that they are well taken care of,” Johnson said.
Another need addressed by the school district Wednesday night was in the area of mental health for students through an agreement with Mark Twain Behavioral Health (MTBH).
Through a pilot program hosted at Veterans Elementary during the upcoming school year, a MTBH counselor, who will be housed at the school in the role of a community support worker. The new counselor will go into classrooms to provide educational sessions on topics like choosing kindness over bullying, being honest and more.
The classroom presentations are not new to the school but are usually taught by the district’s on-staff counselor at each elementary school. Veterans Elementary was chosen as the pilot school because they have the largest student body out of the five elementary schools in the Hannibal district.
“They already have an awesome counselor there but we are wanting to utilize her for the services that she provides so well but sometimes she is stretched thin,” Johnson said.
She elaborated that the counselor will be able to address deeper student needs at the consent or request of parents or guardians, such as helping with the grieving process when a loved one passes away the school counselor or maybe having small group sessions with students struggling with a particular issue.
Johnson said it was perfect timing as MTBH had just received a grant around the time the district reached out to them about the idea which will fund the MTBH counselor.
Other topics on the agenda:
- 2022-2023 School Handbooks
- MACC Dual Credit Agreement
- Special Service Local Compliance Plan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.