HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District paused last week to acknowledge the work performed by its school bus drivers during National School Bus Safety Week.
National School Bus Safety Week, which is designed to promote school bus safety, is observed during the third full week of October each year.
According to Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, a special carrying in meal took place one day last week for transportation department personnel “in appreciation of them.”
The salute of the district’s bus drivers did not stop there.
“We are also doing some things on social media to recognize what an integral part they are in our school district,” Johnson told the Hannibal Board of Education during its meeting last week.
Johnson said that transportation personnel are an essential part of the school district’s education process.
“I think it is good to note that we could not do what we do without them,” she said. “They are doing a phenomenal job.”
Rich Stilley, business manager for the school district, believes the contributions of the transportation department are frequently overlooked.
“I do not think that our community truly understands how in-depth the routes are and what we do,” he said. “They just absolutely do a great job.”
The theme of this year’s National School Bus Safety Week was “Be Safe — Know the Danger Zone.”
The National School Bus Safety Week program is hosted by the National Association for Pupil Transportation, the National School Transportation Association and the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.