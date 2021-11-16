HANNIBAL — In an effort to remain competitive in the local substitute teacher market the Hannibal Board of Education recently approved a pay raise for fill-in educators.
Superintendent Susan Johnson recommended increasing the district’s rate of compensation for subs from $85 to $95.
“I based that on what other school districts are paying. It would put us not at the very top, but toward the top,” she said. “That will be a cost to the district, but I think it is a cost we need to take on.”
Board member Linda Clark proposed raising the pay rate a bit more to an even $100 per day.
“I think it would be a better incentive,” she said.
The remainder of the board supported Clark’s $100 recommendation.
Finding enough substitute teachers on a consistent basis has been a rock in Johnson’s shoe for much of the 2021-22 school year.
“This year I think overall it has gone very, very well,” the superintendent said during the October meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education. “If I had to put my finger on any one thing that has been really challenging, and we kind of anticipated this, has been substitutes. We have some great substitutes from retired teachers and those that work on a regular basis, and we are grateful for them, but there are just not enough of them.”
Johnson noted that the lack of substitute teachers is not just being seen in Northeast Missouri.
“This is not a problem that is unique to Hannibal,” she said. “I don’t think there is a superintendent in the state of Missouri, definitely in our conference and in the area that is not dealing with this.”
This was not the first pay rate adjustment for substitutes that the school board has approved.
“If you recall last year was the first time we had increased sub pay for a good bit. Previously we had paid $75 a day and we increased that to $85 a day, which was good,” Johnson said.
A survey of school districts throughout the region revealed that substitute teacher pay ranged from $70 a day to $120 a day. The average pay rate was $88.89.
Those figures factored in Johnson’s decision to ask the school board to address for the second consecutive year the district’s substitute teacher pay rate.
“I don’t know if that is going to solve all of our problems, but I think it is a good attempt to try to do that,” she said. “I think it is something our staff would be grateful for. I know a lot of principals and staff members are concerned because typically we have flu season and things like that around Thanksgiving.”
