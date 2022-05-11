HANNIBAL — With waiting lists in place for every program offered by the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, the Hannibal School District is exploring the possibility of expanding its technical program offerings.
“This is something I am excited about,” said Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, during the April meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
According to Johnson, consideration would be given to “expanding technical programs that we already have in place and also developing new programs that we are not able to do now because we do not have the space to do such a thing.”
An expansion of the technical program offerings would not just benefit those who are still in school.
“It would offer us opportunities to be able to utilize adult education,” Johnson said. “It would also allow us to not only develop skilled workers with technical skills, but also allow us to be collaborative with our community through adult education by producing workers who are all ready to go into the workforce and are prepared to hit the ground running.”
The option of an early college program could benefit students who are still in school.
“It would enable our high school students to earn an associates degree while still in school,” Johnson said. “It would be good for a lot of reasons. It would save parents a lot of money. An associates degree would transfer to a four-year college or university to allow them to pursue whatever (education) plan they have.”
Expanding technical training could pay dividends.
“It would help to possibly keep our kids local and staying in our region, knowing they could find employment where they can make good wages,” Johnson said.
To make the endeavor possible funding we will be needed.
“Funding sources could come through grants as well as allocations from the state and federal governments, and monies that can be provided through industries or business owners,” Johnson said.
Johnson is upbeat regarding the grants which are available for such an expansion in educational opportunities.
“Some of these grants which are available are for bricks and mortar, like for remodeling or purchasing a building and making renovations,” she said. “Other grants are for adding programming, which would be for instructor and equipment costs, the things that go inside the building.”
Because space is not available for program expansions at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, other options are being explored.
“One thing we have been talking about is Sutherlands (building), which is located just across the street from the high school,” Johnson said.
The superintendent sought and received permission from the school board in April to seek bids for engineering and architectural services at the Sutherlands building.
“We need to get someone to go into Sutherlands and start doing some drawings of what this vision could look like and then print on paper what the cost of that would be so that when we are going after funding we can say we need a certain amount for this, so it would be less abstract,” Johnson said. “Based on the feedback I have received if we had that data it would make us much more marketable for some of the monies that are out there.
“I think it (having program expansion information in hand) helps because it shows we are ready to move forward and help not only the Hannibal community, but our region.”
