STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The Hannibal cross country team competed in the Bowling Green Invitational on Friday, with the boys team coming in 12th place.
“The kids had good races today, considering the wet and cool conditions,” said Hannibal cross country coach Charlie Newland. “The kids didn’t worry about times and just competed. I was happy with all of their efforts. This is a very young squad and their experiences from meets like these are going to lead the way to even better races in the future.”
Cameron Nichols was the top finisher for Hannibal, placing 26th overall with a time of 18:25. Eli Hess placed 36th, Gavin Morawitz placed 69th, Reign Creech placed 76th, Gabe Glenn placed 100th, Sam Schisler placed 104th and David Lightle placed 110th.
On the girls side, Alexia Gonzalez placed 69th overall with a time of 25:10 and Andrew Bryant placed 71st with a time of 71st.
Up next for Hannibal is the district meet on Saturday in Washington.