HANNIBAL — A pair of significant projects are expected to begin in the near future on the Hannibal riverfront.
During last week’s meeting of the Hannibal Park Board, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, provided updates on the construction of a shelter and renovations to the southernmost riverboat dock.
Work on the shelter, which is a gift to the city by the Rotary Club of Hannibal, is due to begin this week.
“We will start the groundbreaking,” Dorian said. “I don’t know how long that (erecting the shelter) is going to take. I am hoping that in 60 days we will have that done.”
Construction of the shelter will be done by city personnel.
“We are going to dig out the interior, run all the conduit for the electric, pour the pad and put the shelter up,” Dorian said.
Dorian reported to the park board that the city council had approved a bid for the relocation of the dock that will be used by the Viking Cruise Line’s new boat that is expected to make its first visit to Hannibal in July. Because of the design of Viking’s boat the dock that it will be using must be shifted 50 feet to the south.
“It (relocation of the Viking docking area) is going to cost $150,000, but we are not paying for it. Viking is picking that up,” Dorian said.
According to Dorian, the project’s contractor was expected to begin work “any day now.”
“The goal is to have that (relocation) done by the end of May,” Dorian said.
In addition to the shelter’s construction and the dock relocation, at least one other riverfront project is in the works.
“We are finalizing the security cameras for the marina and that portion of the riverfront,” Dorian said. “The quotes should be done any day now so I can order those. That will be good.”
