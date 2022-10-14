Hannibal resident Jim Hart named publisher of the Courier-Post

Hart

HANNIBAL – Jim Hart has been named publisher of The Hannibal Courier-Post.

A Hannibal resident, Hart replaces Ron Wallace who left The Courier-Post in August. As regional publisher for Phillips Media Group, the parent company of The Courier-Post, Hart also will oversee The Herald-Whig in Quincy, Ill., and the Kirksville Daily Express.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.