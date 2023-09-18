HANNIBAL — According to the American Cancer Society breast cancer is often found after symptoms appear, but many women with breast cancer have no symptoms at all. This is why regular breast cancer screenings are important.
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hannibal Regional is offering 3D mammograms for $99 during the month of October. The 3D mammography exams at Hannibal Regional are developed by Hologic, Inc., a worldwide leader in women’s health. These exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers, while simultaneously decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.
