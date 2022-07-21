Hannibal Regional now offers heart failure clinic

HANNIBAL — Heart failure is a growing concern, and Hannibal Regional has a new resource available through its new heart failure clinic.
“Current estimates are that nearly 6.5 million Americans over the age of 20 have heart failure. The goals of a Heart Failure Clinic are to reduce mortality and rehospitalization rates and improve quality of life for patients with HF through individualized patient care," the Heart Failure Society of America reports.
To address these issues, Hannibal Regional is now offering a heart failure clinic that will operate under a collaborative practice model, utilizing a clinical pharmacist and registered nurse.
Components of this program include individualized care for each patient with close monitoring, frequent contact, education, smoking cessation, and medication management. The clinic will also offer medication adjustment through approved protocols in hopes of early intervention and prevention of exacerbations,
The Heart Failure Clinic team will work closely with the patient to develop a plan to navigate their individualized web of needs related to their heart failure diagnosis, including education on the disease process, symptoms, monitoring strategies, need for medication adherence, lifestyle therapies including diet and physical activity and the importance of regular follow up.
The clinic operates under the direction of Cecelia Hurst BSN, RN and Haley Hurst. Cecelia Hurst is a Certified Quality Improvement Associate with a background in Critical Care. She is a Care Manager for Cardiology and Pulmonology and has been with Hannibal Regional since 2013.
"I have always been interested and passionate about cardiopulmonary medicine and this has led to my desire to help build up our Heart Failure Clinic,” Hurst said.
Haley Hurst is a clinical pharmacist with a certification in diabetes care and education. Over the past five years, she has been involved in the Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH) at the Hannibal Free Clinic. She said she “gets to know patients, educate them about their conditions and medications, and become genuinely invested in their health and lives.”
People with a heart failure diagnosis who would benefit from having extra support from a nurse/pharmacist team are good candidates for this clinic. Patients in this program will receive one-on-one education about their medical condition and medications, medication management, and close follow-up with the heart failure team to help get their heart failure better controlled.
The program is free of charge to the patient and patients do not need insurance coverage to be able to participate.
