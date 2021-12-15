HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group announced the addition of Dr. Kevin Palka who specializes to its Hematology and Oncology team
Palka earned his medical degree from the University of Texas at Southwestern and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center/West Side V.A. Hospital. He went on to complete his fellowship training in hematology and oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Palka has more than 10 years of experience in the hematology/oncology field of medicine and is looking forward to providing the community with high-quality care.
“During my college years at Duke University, I was planning to go to medical school, and I focused my coursework on genetics and molecular biology, which is the foundation of cancer. Once I arrived at medical school at the University of Texas-Southwestern, I gravitated towards clinical rotations involving cancer patients, and I realized that hematology/oncology was the best career path for me. Oncology is a rapidly evolving field, and the number of treatments is expanding every year, especially with the growth of immunotherapy. I am always trying to learn about new treatment options, and it keeps me on my toes,” Palka said.
