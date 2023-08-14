HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group announced the addition of general surgeon, Eric Butler to their team.
Dr. Butler earned his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Fla., and completed his residency at Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J.
When asked why he chose to specialize in surgery, Dr. Butler said, “I chose to pursue general surgery because of the breadth of procedures and ability to fix problems with my hands.”
A general surgeon has specialized knowledge of the entire surgical process, from the initial evaluation through preparation, procedure and post-operative management. Dr. Butler offers a broad range of general surgical procedures including minimally invasive robotic surgery and dialysis access and peripheral vascular interventions.
“The most rewarding part of my job is getting to know each patient and the trust created to develop individual treatment plans and interventions to get them healthy again,” Dr. Butler said. “It is my priority to listen to my patients and take the time needed to ensure they understand their treatment options and ongoing treatment plan.”
Dr. Butler is a northeast Missouri native and shares, “I chose to join Hannibal Regional due to their strong medical and specialist support, and dedication to providing current therapies to areas close to home.”
Dr. Butler is accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, to contact his office call (573) 629-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.