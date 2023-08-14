Eric Butler

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group announced the addition of general surgeon, Eric Butler to their team.

Dr. Butler earned his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Fla., and completed his residency at Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J.

