Hannibal Regional Healthcare System was one of 15 to receive a grant to strengthen the health workforce by establish new residency programs in rural communities. It will receive $750,000 and partner with 13 counties to create the program.

HANNIBAL — Last week the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded nearly $11 million to 15 awardees to strengthen the health workforce by establishing new residency programs in rural communities.is one of those recipients, receiving a $750,000 grant.

“Training residents in rural areas leads more medical school graduates to stay and practice in rural settings,” said HHS secretary Xavier Becerra. “There's a shortage of doctors across the nation, especially in our most underserved communities, and these rural residency development grants will help address this shortage.”

