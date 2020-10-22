HANNIBAL — The Hannibal football team will look to close out the regular season on a positive note at home against Battle as the Pirates ready for the postseason.
Hannibal is coming off a 48-14 road win over Marshall last week to rebound from a disappointing 14-13 loss to Moberly at home the week prior.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes the week before that was uncharacteristic of our team and we fixed those issues,” said Hannibal head coach Quentin Hamner.
The Pirates started Aneyas Williams at quarterback in place of injured starter Courtland Watson last week and are unsure who will start on Friday against the Spartans.
“I think there is a tendon issue that’s the problem,” Hamner said. “I think it’s just very tender on top of (Watson’s) foot. So, it’s day-by-day and he’s not practicing at the moment. So, it will be a gameday decision.”
Williams completed 7-of-13 passes for 114 yards and a 75-yard touchdown pass to Drake Dudley in Watson’s absence last week. Williams also ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Hamner said Williams did a good job of filling in at quarterback last week, but hopes Watson can play.
“When you take (Williams) out of his own position, then we got to put a different kid in,” Hamner said. “It’s alot better when Courtland (is in). Courtland is the guy we need out there and we are just a lot better of a football team when he is our quarterback.”
This week, the Pirates will face a high-scoring Battle (5-1) team that has averaged over 42 points per game this season.
Battle quarterback Khaleel Dampier is a dual threat on the ground and passing game for the high-powered Spartan offense.
“They got a dual threat quarterback that is very mobile and our track record with that is not very good,” Hamner said. “So we got to do a lot of things that has the ability to stop the running quarterback and not let him get outside the pocket.”
Hamner added that the Pirates defense needs to eliminate big plays from the Battle offense.
“First of all, they are very talented,” Hamner said. “They are big up front, they are well-coached and they do a lot of things that are very dynamic. We have to create turnovers without having mental mistakes.”
Hamner said a home win in the season finale would be a momentum booster for Hannibal going into the postseason.
“I think it all starts with how we come out,” Hamner said. “Being ready to play from snap one to the end of the fourth quarter. We need to have internal light that comes on. We are prepared, but we need to come out to play at times.”