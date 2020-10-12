Hannibal rallies back to defeat Palmyra

HANNIBAL — Hannibal came away with a 10-7 win over Palmyra in a back-and-forth game at Veteran’s Park on Monday to close out the regular season for both teams.
Monday’s game featured six different lead changes, with Hannibal (9-11) coming through with a three-run sixth inning to put away Palmyra (11-11).
“I told the girls we just survived,” said Hannibal head coach Andrew Pollard. “I’m sure (Palmyra head coach Alexis Van Nostrand) had the same kind of mentality with hire girls. Neither team played the best that we could.”
Palmyra struck first when starting pitcher Jazlin Gottman hit an RBI single to drive in Jansen Juette in the first inning.
Hannibal answered back in the bottom of the first when Sydney Hart hit a leadoff triple and was driven in by Chloe Simms. Later in the inning, Alyssa Hart hit an RBI single to drive in Taylor Simms.
Palmyra tied the game in the second inning when Candra King scored on a wild pitch. The Panthers would then take a two-run lead in the third inning with a RBI double from Hailey Kroger and a sacrifice RBI from Kennedy Wilson.
In the bottom of the third, Hannibal tied the game when pitcher Kylie McAfee hit a two-RBI double that drove in Chloe Simms and Taylor Simms.
Palmyra got a two-out rally started in the fourth inning when Abbey Redd reached on a single and Juette hit a inside-the-park home run.
After holding the Pirates scoreless in the fourth inning, Van Nostrand took Gottman out of the game and put in Lydia Althoff in relief. Gottman came back in relief in the sixth inning, and earned a no-decision after pitching five innings with six strikeouts, one walk, six hits and three earned runs.
Althoff would be the losing pitcher after allowing four walks, four hits and six runs with one strikeout.
“Lydia hasn’t had very much luck getting strikes called,” Van Nostrand said. “I threw her out there hoping she could get a couple of ground balls and help us out. Just didn’t work out.”
Alyssa Hart came through with a key double to tie the game, driving in Taylor Simms and McAfee. Adrya Nichelson then hit a RBI single to give the Pirates the lead in the fifth inning.
Palmyra would answer back in the top of the sixth inning when Gottman hit a double to drive in Redd, tying the game at 7-7.
“I told them after the game if you score seven runs, you should win a ballgame,” Van Nostrand said. “But you can’t give up 10 (runs). It went back-and-forth and props to them for never giving up.”
Sydney Hart led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk, then advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third and later scored on a wild pitch. The Pirates gained two insurance runs with RBI singles from Taylor Simms and Alyssa Hart.
McAfee was the winning pitcher after going seven innings with six strikeouts. She allowed eight hits, five walks, a hit by pitch and six earned runs.
“When you are a pitcher doing your job and throwing strikes, and (McAfee) had (bad luck) that was happening with errors and misplays,” Pollard said. “She just kept doing her job. There were some times she got frustrated and it showed and she and I addressed that.”
Monday’s game between Hannibal and Palmyra was the annual strike out cancer night to raise awareness and donations for breast cancer. Both teams helped raise money through a t-shirt fundraiser.
Pollard said it is always a special game for his team and the girls look forward to it.
“The fact that we were finally able to host it with a team like Palmyra means a lot,” Pollard said. “We like to do it with a team that close that we know that we are not just helping people in our community, but we are helping the (community) of the team we are playing against.”
Palmyra will head to Monroe City on Wednesday for the first round of district play against Van-Far, with game time at 4 p.m.
“We are going to go back and hit tomorrow for practice,” Van Nostrand said. “Work out a few kinks and hopefully have it figured out for Wednesday.”
Hannibal will head to Warrenton on Wednesday for the first round of district play against Ft. Zumwalt East, with game time at noon.
“We just got to clean it up,” Pollard said. “Our bats were good tonight and we hit pretty well most of the game. Ultimately what it comes down to if we can play defense, continue to hit like we did and Kylie doing what she does on the rubber. Then we are going to be good.”