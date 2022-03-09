Hannibal quilt show to honor local veterans

HANNIBAL — When the biennial Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild Show returns on the first weekend of April, it will welcome some special guests.
The group will honor a total of 36 local veterans who will receive patriotic themed quilts in two ceremonies per day at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The quilt presentations are new to the show but making quilts for veterans is a tradition for the Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
Quilt Show Chairman Lesa Spegal said the patriotic quilts are what veterans receive after they return from the Great River Honor Flight, which takes local veterans to Washington D.C. to visit war memorials and monuments.
The flights have been temporarily halted since March 2020, and the group wants to make sure those who won’t be able to attend an honor flight, or who don’t want to make the trip, still receive their quilts.
“We are so happy to be able to do this for them,” she said, adding that anyone is welcome to attend the presentations which will each feature six veterans. “It will be pretty emotional; it’s a wonderful presentation to come and see.”
The show is themed “Color My World” and promises to offer everyone a favorite with more than 300 judged and non-judged quilts to be on display from quilters around the state and beyond.
From miniature quilts to wall quilts and sizes in between, they will feature hand-embroidered, machine embroidered and other techniques in styles that use color, design and “create a work beyond traditional quilts.”
At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, they will present an antique bed turning to introduce the audience to a number of antique quilts which are layered on top of one another on a bed. Each quilt is shown individually and then rolled back to reveal the next one.
“There are some beautiful antique quilts and we will be talking about the province of each one,” she said.
Quilters will also get some local bargains from the Hannibal Quiltmakers Boutique which will be on-site.
“All of our members clean out our sewing and quilting rooms and offer things for sale including fabrics for tremendous prices and discounts,” she said. “You name it — it’ll be there.”
Other vendors such as A-Z Quilting and more will be on-site and food will be available for purchase from Merna’s Kitchen.
They will also raffle a quilt called “To Have and to Hold” which is made from 1930 reproduction fabrics donated by the members of the guild. Tickets will be $1 each or $5 for six tickets and the drawing will be held at the end of October at the FolkLife Festival.
“It is gorgeous,” said Spegal. “You have to come see it.”
