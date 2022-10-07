Hannibal Public School students learn ways to help the community

Bill Dees, from the Hannibal Rotary Club, reads "Will You Help Me?" to Mrs. Schwartz's third class at Oakwood Elementary on Wednesday afternoon. He was one of the 90 volunteers that read to each classroom in the Hannibal School District from k-5th grade.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL – Children often see the need in their communities but aren’t sure how to help.

The book “Will You Help Me?” was read to all elementary-aged students by 90 volunteers through the United Way and other organizations who came to each classroom in the Hannibal Public School District.

