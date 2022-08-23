HANNIBAL — All schools in the Hannibal School District opened their doors to a new school year this morning.
Teachers and staff returned to school on Monday morning to the first opening workshop in two years, which welcomed the District’s 637 employees, including more than 40 new hires.
The day opened with food and motivational fun. Tom and Becky Ambassadors at the high school cafeteria, the group enjoyed donuts for breakfast provided by the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
“It has been a long standing tradition for United Way to welcome back the crew of staff at Hannibal Public Schools and bring goodies!” the organization reported on their Facebook page. “This year these goodies were all FOOD!”
Staff heard from Beth Houf, co-author of “Lead like a Pirate.” Houf’s presentation reflected what the school district wants to emphasize with district employees this year, which is to take care of themselves.
“Educators become educators to help others, but we can’t help others at the expense of ourselves,” she said. “It’s not possible to pour from an empty cup.”
Michael Holliday, president of the school board opened with the message “Welcome Home” and reminded staff to make each moment with students count.
“Life moves pretty fast, and if you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it. We only have students for a short period of time, and each one of us has the ability to make an impact on our students,” he said.
The evening continued as each school hosted a Meet the Teacher night welcoming parents and students to find their classrooms and meet their teachers. Hannibal Middle School also hosted its second mock school day, which gave parents and students the chance to rotate classes through the “A” and “B” day schedule.
During that time, teachers took the opportunity to introduce themselves and give information about the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.