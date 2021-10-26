Hannibal Public School hosts an all teacher conference

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal High School auditorium echoed with the laughter of approximately 330 teachers of the Hannibal School District as Joe Sanfelippo presented the keynote speech to kick off the district’s first Best Practice Conference.
Sean Brown, assistant superintendent of Hannibal Public School District, opened the day, commenting that it was the first time all district teachers were in the same room at the same time since 2019.
The keynote speech “Impact the Narrative” not only featured Sanfelippo’s relatable humor as the superintendent of the Fall Creek School District in Fall Creek, Wi.,, but it also delivered a deep impact on how everyday interactions matter.
“Moments of awe happen around us all the time,” he said. He also encouraged teachers, “To Be Fearless in the Pursuit of What Sets Your Soul on Fire.”
Sanfelippo is an award-winning expert in educational leadership, most recently winning the National Superintendent of the Year in 2019. He has also co-authored multiple books, including the newest released “Hacking Leadership: 10 Ways Great Leaders Inspire Learning That Teachers, Students, and Parents Love.”
After that teachers separated into breakout groups.
It was teachers-teaching-teachers as they discussed take-aways from the speaker, and gleaned teaching practices from one another, many from various conferences they have attended.
Whitney Noland who led the Professional Development Committee said they are fortunate that Hannibal Public School pays teachers to attend conferences that encourage their growth as educators. Usually after teachers individually attend a conference they go back to business as usual.
“When conferences are over, we have to go back to teaching and carve out time to implement what we learned and share with others in our buildings. Rarely do we have the time or opportunity to share with others within our district,” said Whitney Noland. “This is what today is all about! Our own staff are sharing things they have learned at conferences, things that engage students, and things they are passionate about.
“We are sharing out in the areas of technology, curriculum, assessment, best teaching practices/instructional strategies, and how to work with students exposed to trauma.”
Andrea Campbell, communications specialist at Hannibal Public Schools, said the district had generous sponsors who helped make the day a success: Trox, Refreshment Services Pepsi, and Firehouse Subs.
“Their support of the conference also played an important role in making the day a success,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.