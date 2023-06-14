HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition prepares to celebrate its 26th Juneteenth Festival in Hannibal.
Pre-festival activities got underway at Hannibal-LaGrange University during the Struggle for a Free Missouri on June 10.
The event celebrated the relationship between German immigrants and African Americans in northeast Missouri, it educated the public in how the Germans helped African Americans to freedom.
Marsha Mayfield, Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition Chairperson, said the event had a really good turnout.
“It went really beautifully,” Mayfield said. “There were a lot of people there that were able to learn about something that’s not well known, but the Germans' help was invaluable to the African Americans community.”
Juneteenth is officially celebrated on June 17 to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States, it officially became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021
However, in Hannibal celebrations are starting on Thursday, June, 15 during the Music Under the Stars.
This is the second year that the Juneteenth Coalition has teamed up with the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum for the event.
“They’ve been very kind in highlighting both music for black music month and celebrating Juneteenth,” said Mayfield. “It’s a lot of fun working together.”
Musician James Armstrong from Jacksonville, Ill. is returning this year due to popular demand.
The event is 7 to 9 p.m. at 206 Hill St. in Hannibal.
This weekend is expected to be a busy one while celebrating Juneteenth.
Saturday morning a parade is taking place on Broadway starting at 10 a.m. The highlight is the Red and Black Brass Brand from St. Louis who is returning for a second year.
Also participating is the Beat Arts Academy from Quincy, Hannibal’s Wiloki Dance Studio and more.
Following the parade will be a festival at Central Park. Everyone can enjoy food, games, inflatables, black history bingo, a game mobile unit (which features video games) and 3-on-3 basketball.
There will also be performances from Hannibal storyteller Angela Williams and We Stand up Puppetry and Dance. Music will be provided by DJ Nave Wilson and Rev. M. Faye Vaugn will emcee the event. A music tribute to Tina Turner will also take place during the festival.
Mayfield says she’s looking forward to a big turnout like previous years.
“We love having a multicultural attendance and we embrace that,” said Mayfield. “We want everyone to come out and celebrate with us and enjoy.”
She adds while this is going to be a fun weekend, it’s also a time for education.
“We have to acknowledge what happened in the past or else there will be folks that won’t know, especially kids,” Mayfield said. “If we don’t acknowledge the past we’re doomed to repeat it.”
On Sunday the coalition is putting on a special Father’s Day event “Rollin on the River” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The two hour gospel extravaganza will take place on the Mark Twain Riverboat. Mayfield describes it as “gospel with a twist.”
The meal will include Southern fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes, cornbread and sweet tea.
The cruise is getting close to filling up, if you’re interested you can contact Mayfield for reservations at 573-719-7171.
All the proceeds raised from the cruise will go towards creating a mural in Hannibal. The mural will feature pioneers and living legends of the area.
“We really wanted the mural to be done in time for Juneteenth, but we want to take our time and make sure it’s perfect,” Mayfield said. “We’re really excited to get started and show it off to everyone and celebrate so many wonderful people.”
