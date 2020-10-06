Tuesday, Sept. 29
• Several animal complaints were received, and verbal warning were issued to three dog owners.
• A non-injury accident was reported on West Ely Road near Munger Lane.
• Stealing was reported at Huck Finn Shopping Center.
• Several drivers or passengers were ticketed for drug charges during traffic stops.
• Stealing was reported at Save-A-Lot store.
• A woman was arrested for stealing, trespassing and two warrants at Walmart.
• A man was arrested on six state warrants, a drug charge and interfering.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported on Cherokee Trail.
• Police checked the well-being of people on request.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Many vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.
• Suspicious people were reported.
• An injury accident was reported in the 4200 block of Paris Gravel Road.
• Verbal warnings were issued after animal complaints were investigated.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Brookside Drive.
• A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of 35th Street.
• A non-injury accident was reported on Wildrose Court.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at Highway MM and U.S. 61.
• Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Owens and the 900 block of Park Avenue.
• Police were called to disturbances.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported in the area of Hazel Street and Paris Avenue.
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Suspicious vehicles were reported.
• Drug information was received.
• Speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road and on U.S. 61.
• Animal complaints were investigated, and verbal warnings were issued.
• Police were called to a non-injury accident at Grand Avenue and Warren Barrett Drive.
• Stealing was reported on the parking lot at Huck Finn Shopping Center.
• A leave-the-scene accident was reported in the 1900 block of Hope Street.
• Suspicious people were reported, and one man was arrested on two state warrants.
• Abandoned vehicles were reported.
Friday, Oct. 2
• Several property maintenance tickets were issued.
• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.
• Non-injury accidents were reported at U.S. 61 and Market Street and near Palmyra Road and Wyaconda.
.• Two women were arrested for stealing at Walmart.
• Tampering was reported in the 3100 block of Palmyra Road.
• A man was arrested for three warrants and stealing at Walmart.
• Animal complaints were investigated.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Police were called to a non-injury accident at I-72 and U.S. 61 and in the 100 block of North Main Street.
• Animal complaints were received.
• A man was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.
• A man and woman were arrested for stealing at Walmart.