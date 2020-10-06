Tuesday, Sept. 29

• Several animal complaints were received, and verbal warning were issued to three dog owners.

• A non-injury accident was reported on West Ely Road near Munger Lane.

• Stealing was reported at Huck Finn Shopping Center.

• Several drivers or passengers were ticketed for drug charges during traffic stops.

• Stealing was reported at Save-A-Lot store.

• A woman was arrested for stealing, trespassing and two warrants at Walmart.

• A man was arrested on six state warrants, a drug charge and interfering.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported on Cherokee Trail.

• Police checked the well-being of people on request.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• Many vehicles were photographed running a red light on U.S. 61.

• Suspicious people were reported.

• An injury accident was reported in the 4200 block of Paris Gravel Road.

• Verbal warnings were issued after animal complaints were investigated.

• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Brookside Drive.

• A burglary was reported in the 1700 block of 35th Street.

• A non-injury accident was reported on Wildrose Court.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported at Highway MM and U.S. 61.

• Stealing was reported in the 1900 block of Owens and the 900 block of Park Avenue.

• Police were called to disturbances.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported in the area of Hazel Street and Paris Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 1

• Suspicious vehicles were reported.

• Drug information was received.

• Speeding tickets were issued on Veterans Road and on U.S. 61.

• Animal complaints were investigated, and verbal warnings were issued.

• Police were called to a non-injury accident at Grand Avenue and Warren Barrett Drive.

• Stealing was reported on the parking lot at Huck Finn Shopping Center.

• A leave-the-scene accident was reported in the 1900 block of Hope Street.

• Suspicious people were reported, and one man was arrested on two state warrants.

• Abandoned vehicles were reported.

Friday, Oct. 2

• Several property maintenance tickets were issued.

• Reports of suspicious people were investigated.

• Non-injury accidents were reported at U.S. 61 and Market Street and near Palmyra Road and Wyaconda.

.• Two women were arrested for stealing at Walmart.

• Tampering was reported in the 3100 block of Palmyra Road.

• A man was arrested for three warrants and stealing at Walmart.

• Animal complaints were investigated.

Saturday, Oct. 3

• Police were called to a non-injury accident at I-72 and U.S. 61 and in the 100 block of North Main Street.

• Animal complaints were received.

• A man was arrested after stealing was reported at Walmart.

• A man and woman were arrested for stealing at Walmart.

