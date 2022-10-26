Hannibal Police Chief hopes to make downtown video surveillance a priority

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke is hoping to increase police presence in downtown Hannibal through the use of video surveillance.
Nacke said that during a time when many departments — including the HPD — are experiencing an officer shortage, adding a video surveillance system downtown would be a good “force multiplier.”
“A video surveillance system operated by the police department would allow dispatch and officers to have a live view at all times,” he said. “The cameras would also aid when issues arise as the footage could be retrieved and used for prosecution.”
He pointed at bigger cities near sporting venues and entertainment districts where video surveillance is already being used.
While the expense of the system can cost about $7,000 per camera — which is currently not something they have budgeted for this year– Nacke hopes to make it happen.
“I think finding funding for such a project should be a priority as there has been substantial growth and development in the downtown area over the last few years and we need an effective way to monitor the area,” he said. “As staffing becomes more of an issue, police surveillance systems could become a valuable tool providing information to our officers and allowing them to cover more area.”
Nacke said the need for video surveillance is not because of an increase of violent crimes being reported in the downtown Hannibal area. Less than 1% of the department's total calls this year come from downtown, from 3rd Street to the riverfront area.
“One of the most frequent calls for service we respond to in the area are for officers to check the wellbeing,” he said. “These calls are frequently from people passing by wanting us to check on individuals who may need assistance.”
Nacke said there is not one specific criminal offense standing out in the area; they have a variety of calls from parking complaints, domestic disturbances, juvenile problems and vandalism. He added that there is no particular hotspot in which they receive more calls in the downtown area.
“You cannot predict where there will be issues, if any,” he said. “Overall, as mentioned before, we take less than 1% of our calls in the historic downtown area.”
He said business owners have reported issues with unaccompanied juveniles in the area causing issues with merchants.
“This is becoming an issue we are working to address. We have had officers contact parents and educate juveniles on ordinances pertaining to riding bicycles on the sidewalks,” Nacke said. “While these could be construed as minor complaints these types of issues cause disruption for business owners and detract visitors from the area.”
Despite the low call volume in the area, Nacke said the department has increased patrol in the area since Oct. 9 when a deadly assault outside of a bar resulted in a man’s death. Six people have been charged in connection with the man's death.
The department also has sought assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department as well.
Nacke said the, like many law enforcement agencies, are struggling to find quality applicants to fill positions.
“It is hard for our agency to mandate overtime when officers are already working overtime to cover shift shortages and other assignments,” he said. “It is often impossible to determine when we will have issues at any certain time or place so allocating extra officers can be challenging to do.”
Nacke said the department will continue to have officers work special assignments in the downtown area if appropriate.
“We have a great team of officers who work very hard. When major events happen we have officers who are called upon to work very long hours. In most cases we call in off-duty officers and detectives to work until immediate leads are exhausted,” he said.
Nacke also credited the Missouri State Highway Patrol (Division of Drug and Crime Control), and detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department who they enlisted to help with recent cases.
“By utilizing investigators from other agencies we tripled our investigative team and were able to check on a large amount of leads in a shorter time,” he said. “This speaks well to the relationships we have with our surrounding agencies and we all know that if someone needs help it will be there.”
