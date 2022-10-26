Hannibal Police Chief hopes to make downtown video surveillance a priority

Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke says despite concerns over downtown Hannibal that less than one percent of all calls received at HPD are from 3rd Street to the riverfront. However, with growing businesses and events downtown along with an officer shortage, Nacke hopes to begin using surveillance cameras downtown to supplement the already increased patrol. 

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke is hoping to increase police presence in downtown Hannibal through the use of video surveillance.

Nacke said that during a time when many departments — including the HPD — are experiencing an officer shortage, adding a video surveillance system downtown would be a good “force multiplier.”

