Hannibal police announce charges following Friday shooting

HANNIBAL, — Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at about 9:51 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in the 300 block of Mark Twain Ave.
A man involved in the shooting had fled the area before officers had arrived. Officers spoke with another man on the scene who was involved in the incident. About 15 minutes from the time of the initial call, officers went to another location and took the man into custody who had previously fled along with a firearm.
On Friday afternoon, a warrant was issued for Jerome Gaston, 23, formerly of Las Vegas, Nev., the suspect arrested following the shooting. Gaston was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, with Gaston remaining lodged in the Marion County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.