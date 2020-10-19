STAFF REPORT
MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal boys cross country team finished fifth at the North Central Missouri Conference meet on Saturday.
Hannibal cross country coach Charlie Newland said the kids gave good effort on Saturday.
“Every race that they run benefits them because they are such a young team,” Newland said. “Eli Hess was the only All-Conference (runner) for Hannibal today. Eli and the rest of the kids will get the opportunity to keep improving as the season comes to a conclusion.”
Hannibal’s Eli Hess was the top finisher, placing 13th with a time of 19:01. Cameron Nichols placed 18th, Gavin Morawitz placed 24th, Reign Creech placed 35th, Gabe Glenn placed 35th, Sam Schisler placed 38th and Sam Hirner placed 39th.
On the girls side, Andrew Bryant was Hannibal’s top finisher, placing 20th with a time of 26:33. Alexia Gonzalez placed 22nd overall.