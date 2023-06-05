HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering Sunday Funday specials at the Hannibal Aquatic Center, the specials are:
June 11 National Children’s Day, first 25 children (ages 5-17) with paid admission to the Aquatic Center will receive one free admission ticket to the Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park
June 18 Father’s Day, a father’s admission is free when purchasing regular price admission for a child
June 25 Cardboard Boat Races Day, anyone who participates in Cardboard Boat Races on June 24 gets in free with ticket
July 2 Tomboy Sawyer Day at the Hannibal Aquatic Center, anyone who participates in the Tomboy Sawyer Contest July 1 gets in free with a ticket
July 9 Christmas in July, children 5-17 who bring in an unwrapped new toy for the Toys for Tots program gets in free
July 16 National Ice Cream Day, first 25 people with paid admission receive a free ice cream treat at the concessions stand
July 23 Star Swimmer Day, anyone participates in swimming lessons at Hannibal Aquatic Center gets in free with ticket
July 30 Shred Fest Day, anyone who participates in Hannibal Parks & Recreation ShredFest at the Hannibal Ramp Park July 29 gets in free with ticket
Aug. 6 Wild and Wacky Day, anyone who participates in Hannibal Arts Council Wild and Wacky Art Adventure Aug. 5 gets in free with ticket
Aug. 13 Farmers Market Day, vendors at the Central Park Farmers Market will hand out passes to children during Saturday Farmers Market
Aug. 21 Big Dirt Dig Day, anyone who participates in the Hannibal Parks & Recreation/Parents as Teachers Big Dirt Dig on Aug. 20 gets in free with ticket
The Aquatic Center is open 1-6 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.