HANNIBAL — Pickleball has become even more popular in Hannibal, now that new designated courts are available at Huckleberry Park.
A free class for anyone interested in learning about pickleball will be 6-8 p.m. Monday Sept. 18. Equipment will be provided.
Tom Batenhorst, Park Board president and USA Pickleball ambassador for Marion County, will teach the class with other fellow enthusiasts. He said it’s no wonder pickleball is the number one growing sport in the U.S.
“Pickleball is relatively easy to learn and inexpensive to get started," Batenhorst said. "It is a low-impact exercise making it playable by all ages and skill levels.”
The construction work in Huckleberry Park took place from April to June, turning four tennis courts into six pickleball courts and two tennis courts, along with fencing and parking areas.
