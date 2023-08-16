HANNIBAL — The 44th annual Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation starts Sunday, Sept. 17.
Registration for the league is open now through Sept. 12.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HANNIBAL — The 44th annual Indoor Horseshoe League sponsored by Hannibal Parks and Recreation starts Sunday, Sept. 17.
Registration for the league is open now through Sept. 12.
Games are played starting at 2 p.m. Sundays at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The cost is $40 for each two-person team, participants must register as a team. Registration forms can be picked up at the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Office at 320 Broadway or online at www.hannibalparks.org/news-events/news/
More information is available by calling 573-221-0154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.