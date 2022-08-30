Hannibal on the itinerary of world-class river cruise line

The Viking Mississippi docked for its trial run before its maiden voyage set to dock in Hannibal on Sept. 9. The ship is the first for North American Viking cruise line, which is the biggest river cruise line in the world.

 Contributed by Casey Treaster

HANNIBAL — The recently-completed Viking Mississippi made a stop in Hannibal for fuel and water on its first non-passenger run up the Mississippi River.

The cruise line has added Hannibal to its itinerary for its first American river cruise line and the ship docked in Hannibal from Sunday night to Monday afternoon during the trial voyage.

