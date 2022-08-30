Hannibal on the itinerary of world-class river cruise line

HANNIBAL — The recently-completed Viking Mississippi made a stop in Hannibal for fuel and water on its first non-passenger run up the Mississippi River.
The cruise line has added Hannibal to its itinerary for its first American river cruise line and the ship docked in Hannibal from Sunday night to Monday afternoon during the trial voyage.
The completion of the Viking Mississippi has been long-awaited by those set to sail on the ship as its debut cruise from St. Paul to St. Louis was delayed twice due to supply chain shortages.
The 450-foot river cruiser will hold 386 guests and 148 crew members. It is part of the Viking line, which is the world’s largest river cruise line. Viking hosts international expeditions through Antarctica and offers trips down rivers including the Nile, Rhine and Amazon.
Viking has now added the Mississippi River with Hannibal on the itinerary. This is the first Viking ship that will run in the United States.
Viking has a webpage has a page dedicated to Hannibal.
“You may even see firsthand the fence of whitewashing fame. You will also visit the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, with its extensive collection of Twain memorabilia,” the site advertises. “Twain’s colorful characters are brought to life during a trip through the Mark Twain Cave.”
Excursions listed for the Hannibal destination include the seven boyhood home properties, Jim’s Journey: the Huck Finn Freedom Center and Belvedere School for Hands-On Preservation located on Bird Street.
The maiden voyage will sail from St. Paul to St. Louis, and is currently set to bring passengers to shore in Hannibal on Sept. 9.
