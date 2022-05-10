ROLLA, Mo. — Hannibal native, Donovan Mefford was recognized last month at the 17th annual Undergraduate Research Conference at Missouri S&T.
Mefford, a senior in history at Missouri S&T, won 2nd place in the Arts and Humanities category for research titled “The Motivations and Goals in the German Peasants’ War.” The research advisor is Michael Bruening, professor of history and political science.
During this year’s conference dozens of Missouri S&T students presented their research projects to the public and 26 students received recognition and cash awards.
Students were required to prepare either an oral presentation or a poster summarizing their research, and had to be ready to take questions from judges and conference attendees. To view the complete list of students who participated along with their research abstracts, visit academicsupport.mst.edu/experientiallearning/ugrc.
