HANNIBAL — When she started her new job as aquatics director/recreation supervisor for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Emily Hultgren was “coming home.”

Raised in Hannibal, she spent much of her youth at the Hannibal community pool. “I have been a lifeguard at the pool for five summers since 2017,” she said, and was head lifeguard for one summer. This past summer she was hired as pool manager, and during the summer she learned that the head director job was opening up for the Parks and Recreation Department.

