HANNIBAL — When she started her new job as aquatics director/recreation supervisor for the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Emily Hultgren was “coming home.”
Raised in Hannibal, she spent much of her youth at the Hannibal community pool. “I have been a lifeguard at the pool for five summers since 2017,” she said, and was head lifeguard for one summer. This past summer she was hired as pool manager, and during the summer she learned that the head director job was opening up for the Parks and Recreation Department.
“I applied and got the job, and I’m really excited about it,” she said.
An important responsibility in her new role is the hiring and training of at least 30 lifeguards for the summer season.
“We have high standards for lifeguards,” she said. “They go through 30 to 40 hours of training before the start of the pool season, both in the water and out of the water.”
As aquatics director, she will train lifeguards to earn American Red Cross Lifeguard certification which includes lifeguarding skills, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator and first aid implementation. She will also train front desk/concession staff members, along with Parks & Recreation staff and maintenance employees first aid, CPR and AED instruction.
While Hultgren has a lot of hands-on experience at the Hannibal pool, she also has educational credentials.
She is a 2021 graduate of Truman State with a bachelor of science degree in health science and a minor in business administration. She attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and earned a graduate degree in health administration. Previously she served as administrative intern in the Missouri Psychiatric Center and as an after-school counselor for both the Kirksville YMCA and the University of Missouri-Columbia Adventure Club.
Hultgren’s job responsibilities don’t end when when the pool closes in August.
As a recreation supervisor, Hultgren will be in charge of Admiral Coontz Recreation Center schedules and programming. The Recreation Center is the primary location for Parks & Recreation activities as well as other large-scale events in Hannibal.
She said that the previous director started a pickle ball program in Hannibal, and she plans to continue that program. She has other ideas, involving the parks, that she would like to implement in the near future.
Moving back to Hannibal to start her career path feels pretty good, she said. “I like it here. I have a lot of friends here, and family, and I’m excited to come back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.