STAFF REPORT
MEXICO, Mo. — The Hannibal middle school cross country competed at the Mexico Invitational on Tuesday, with the boys team placing second and the girls team placing third.
The boys top-seven team placed second out of eight teams, with David Munger finishing third overall with a time of 12:17.21. Landyn Essig placed sixth with a time of 12:50.89 and Hannibal had four other runners in the top-20.
The girls top-seven team finished third out of six teams. Mattilyn Harvey had the highest finish for Hannibal, placing 14th with a time of 15:53.16. Jordan Puterbaugh placed 18th with a time of 16:07.01.
Hannibal’s Cooper Scott finished first in the mixed boys 3200 race with a time of 15:05.96. Hannibal had three other top-10 finishers in this race with Matthew Septer placing fifth, Aiden Odom placing seventh and Leighton Hudson placing eighth.
Hannibal had two girls finish in the top-10 in the mixed 3200 race. Ava Bonvillian was fourth overall with a time of 17:36.54 and Piper Berhorst placed sixth with a time of 18:20.56.