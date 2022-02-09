HANNIBAL — When Jason Nichols and Steve Hill first walked into Eugene Field Elementary as mentors, they never dreamed that nearly a decade later they would stand beside two high school seniors who they have helped prepare for their next step into the world.
Nichols began mentoring Colton Hortsmeyer when he was in second grade, and Hill began mentoring Da’Marion Williams when he was in third grade through the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success program through the Hannibal School District.
The relationships are deeply rooted in the time and trust built from regular visits and communication that has happened from elementary school to middle school and high school.
“If it’s nice out then we’ll play catch and if not then we will hang out in the gym. We have done board games through the years,” Nichols said. “We play football, basketball or sometimes just sit and chat.”
Hortsmeyer names the time spent with Nichols as a guiding light through some darker times of his life.
“I’ve had some ups and downs in real life,” he said. “Jason has helped me get through it all. He is someone I can talk to and get advice from when I need it.”
Hill said watching Williams grow up is a blessing and he is proud of the man he is becoming.
“To see his optimism and love for life. His love for people. He enjoys being around others, and from what I can see is that he is very well-liked by his peers,” Hill said.
The HAYS program has been connecting mentors to students since 2008 when a grant was received by the Hannibal School District to partner with the University of Missouri to determine the needs of the community and provide support.
HAYS is also responsible for the Buddy Pack program which sends children home with non-perishable food items for non-school days.
The mentor program provides a stable person in a student’s life as they go through their most formative years. The school district has reported students who have mentors are 52% less likely to skip school, among other benefits.
Denise Damron and her husband adopted two children through foster care, and she requested a mentor to provide extra support for one child.
“This was so she could have someone extra to listen to her and care about her. She is being heard and given some extra support to reaffirm what mom and dad, and others, are saying to her,” she said.
Both men were recognized on last week as Hometown Heroes by KHQA for their participation as mentors.
Judy Hodgson, mentor coordinator for Hannibal Public Schools, praised Nichols and Hill for their embodiment of the values the program stands for, and said most of the mentors follow that same example.
“I don’t have a lot of mentors that come and go; I have a lot of mentors that come and stay,” she said. “Just like these two.”
As Nichols and Hill help Hortsmeyer and Williams make future plans, they hope to be part of those plans. Neither of them plan to go anywhere after the boys graduate in May.
“The formal mentor program might be over but our relationship goes beyond that,” said Nichols. “We plan to stay in touch with each other no matter what.”
“My plan is to stay in touch,” Hill said. “As long as he will have me in his life, I will be in his.”
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor should Judy Hodgson at JHodgson@hannibal60.com
