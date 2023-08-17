HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces multiple charges after reports of shots fired and a kidnapping.
HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces multiple charges after reports of shots fired and a kidnapping.
The 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County issued warrants for Bradley M. Roberts, 18, on on Thursday.
Roberts is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, kidnapping and possession of a defaced firearm.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Warren Barrett Drive.
The Hannibal Police Department said it was told about shots being fired at an individual and a possible kidnapping. Officers were given a description of the vehicle involved, which was quickly located and stopped.
Roberts and a male juvenile were arrested without incident. Upon searching the vehicle, police said two firearms and ammunition were recovered.
The person who reported being shot at was not injured. The person who said they kidnapped reportedly had just been released by Roberts before officers stopping the vehicle. That person also was not injured.
Roberts bond was set at $100,000 cash and he remains in the Marion County Jail. The juvenile was taken to a detention facility by a juvenile officer.