HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Hannibal man was involved in a Tuesday morning fatal crash in Cass County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Peterbilt driven by Derek A. Shawgo, 34, of Hannibal, was heading south at 11:28 a.m. on Mo. 7, south of Kircher Road, when it attempted to make a U-turn, failing to yield to a southbound 2003 Yamaha XV1600 Road Star driven by Eric L. Thomas, 44, of Harrisonville.
