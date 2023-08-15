HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was injured in a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Kawasaki KLE650 driven by Nicholis W. Tischer, 35, of Hannibal, was heading west at 4:30 p.m. on Route O, 5 miles south of Hannibal. The patrol said the driver lost control of the Kawasaki, which overturned.
