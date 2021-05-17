LAGRANGE, Mo. — Both drivers from Marion County were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Lewis County.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Route B, 1 mile south of La Grange.
A 2001 Ford Taurus was being driven southbound by 36-year-old Gregory J. Walker of Hannibal while a 1984 Mack semi trailer, operated by 42-year-old Jack W. Sharkey of Taylor, was northbound. According to the accident report the Ford crossed the centerline and struck the Mack.
Walker was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Sharkey was transported by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Both men were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash.