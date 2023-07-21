QUINCY, Ill. — A Hannibal man was injured Thursday morning in a single car crash.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash around 5:45 a.m. at S. 36th St. and Keller Ln. in Quincy. There they found Andrew M. Morris, 28, of Hannibal crashed a Chevrolet Malibu into the tree line.
Morris was transported to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries. The roadway was briefly closed while the Chevrolet was towed from the scene.
The accident is under investigation. Morris is charged with failure to reduce speed and driving under the influence.
Assisting agencies were Adams County EMS and Tri-Township Fire Department.
