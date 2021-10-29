HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man was charged Thursday for reportedly setting multiple vehicles on fire in the city.
Joshua L. Stevens, 40, was charged with knowingly burning or exploring, a Class E felony.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers responded to multiple vehicle fires Between Oct. 20 and Tuesday at businesses in the 300 block of Mark Twain Avenue.
Police said detectives were able to link Stevens to the fires but did not provide more details.
Stevens is being held in the Marion County Jail on $25,000 cash or surety bond.