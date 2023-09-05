PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal man was arrested after being tied to multiple burglaries in the area.
On August 23 Pittsfield police were called to multiple burglaries on the west side of town. They obtained a video of the suspect and vehicle from a local business.
Officers located the vehicle and suspect at a business. Dustin R. Debary, 41, from Hannibal was taken into custody and the vehicle was seized.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and officers located a large amount of stolen property including a stolen license plate from Jacksonville, Ill. and property stolen from Hannibal-LaGrange University.
Debary faces four burglary charges, theft, possession of a stolen license plate, illegal possession of a firearm/ammunition and driving on a suspended license. Additional charges are expected.
The Pittsfield Police Department was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department.
