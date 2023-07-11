Hannibal man arrested on multiple charges

HANNIBAL — On Tuesday, July 4 the Circuit Court of Marion County charged Travis L. Rickey, 34, of Hannibal with Attempted Stealing, Property Damage and Resisting Arrest.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Wednesday, June 28 at approximately 2:48 p.m. in the 2100 block of Broadway.
Officers were called to the area for reports of a male, identified as Rickey, attempting to remove items from a vehicle parked in the alleyway.
When officers contacted Rickey, he jumped into his vehicle and fled the area.
On Wednesday, July 3 Detectives and the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad went to a residence in the 1000 block of Hayward. They were given consent to search the residence for Rickey where he was found hiding under a bed.
When Rickey came out from under the bed he attempted to flee again but was quickly apprehended.
Rickey was transported to Marion County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.00 cash or surety and he has since posted bond on the warrant.
