PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Joshua M. Perkins, 36, of Hannibal is under arrest after reports of stolen vehicles from Barry, Ill.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department received two reports of stolen vehicles, on June 11 and June 12.
On June 12 both vehicles were recovered in Hannibal.
Following an investigation Perkins was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. He's being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois.
The Hannibal Police Department assisted in the investigation, recovery and apprehension.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be made. If you have Ring doorbell or a surveillance system that may have recorded anything suspicious contact the Pike County Sheriff's Department.
