HANNIBAL — Robert E. Hinton, 56, of Hannibal is charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
The charges come after an incident that occurred Saturday, Sept. 9 around 8:19 p.m.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
A Hannibal Police Officer saw a man lying on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Broadway with a serious injury to one of his legs.
Several witnesses say the man was riding a motorcycle on Broadway and was hit by a pickup truck that was driven by Hinton. After hitting the motorcycle Hinton left the scene.
Officers located Hinton still driving the truck near Broadway and Summit. He was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Marion County Jail.
The motorcycle driver was taken to a St. Louis area hospital.
Hinton’s bond was set at $25,000 cash only and remains in the Marion County Jail.
