Hannibal Lowe's honored for their recognition of veterans

American Legion Post 55 presented the Hannibal Lowe's with a plaque in appreciation of their continued recognition of veterans. From left, Dick Smith, Don Martin, Ralph Brinkley, Jess Ornelas, David Hoyt, store manager of Lowe's, Tom Brokes, sales floor supervisor, Leroy Garrison, Jim Miller and Lyle Todd.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL – The American Legion Post 55 presented a plaque to Hannibal Lowe’s on Friday afternoon for their continued support of veterans.

The plaque was presented to Hannibal Lowe’s manager, David Hoyt, and sales floor supervisor, Tom Brokes.

