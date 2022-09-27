Hannibal Lowe's honored for their recognition of veterans

HANNIBAL – The American Legion Post 55 presented a plaque to Hannibal Lowe’s on Friday afternoon for their continued support of veterans.
The plaque was presented to Hannibal Lowe’s manager, David Hoyt, and sales floor supervisor, Tom Brokes.
The caption on the plaque reads “In recognition and sincere appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which contributed to the advancement of the American Legion programs and activities dedicated to God and Country.”
Jess Ornelas, of the American Legion, said they wanted to recognize the store for their cooperation and displays throughout the year.
The store recognizes and honors local veterans by offering a 10% discount throughout the year and having veterans-only parking spots available near the front entrance.
During memorial day weekend, veteran Amanda Finley employee at the store helped decorated one of the several parking spots with bricks lining the borders of the parking space, flowers encased on the front and in the stone cross in the center. A bench along with one large and several small American flags, made the space especially patriotic.
During the same weekend, the store exhibited a Missing Man Table, which is a table-for-one adorned with a complete table setting and an American flag along with an empty chair to honor POWs and MIAs.
Recently, the store donated small flags that were handed out at area schools, and several large flags one of which was given to Holy Family and to Mark Twain elementary schools. This assists in teaching children how to put the flag up and take it down using proper procedures and to fold it properly.
Ornelas also said he personally has been treated with dignity and respect by those helping him at the store.
“That’s why we are doing this and presenting this to you. For working with the community like you do and working with the veterans like you do. I see what you do for people and I really want to thank you for that and the corporation of Lowe’s,” he said during the ceremony.
Hoyt and Brokes expressed their thankfulness for the plaque and for the veterans. Hoyt said that they are happy to help veterans in any way they are asked.
“Anything we can do for the veterans is awesome,” he added.
“We are so thankful for the veterans, we wouldn’t be anywhere without them,” said Brokes.
During the ceremony, it was reported that there are still 1,584 POWs MIAs and 35 of those are from the state of Missouri.
