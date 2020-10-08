Hannibal looking to clinch conference title against Moberly

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Pirates will be seeking its third straight North Central Missouri Conference football title this Friday when they host the Moberly Spartans at Porter Stadium.
Hannibal head coach Quentin Hamner said Friday's game will have big implications for district seeding and the postseason.
“I think they will try to establish running the ball (since Moberly's) past three games were 80% run,” Hamner said. “They play hard up front. In my opinion, they are the best team in our conference that we play and I think they are very well-coached.”
Hannibal enters Friday with a perfect 5-0 record after defeating Kirksville 47-14 on the road last Friday. The Pirates have won 14 straight conference games dating back to 2017.
Moberly had a perfect record until last week's narrow 37-36 loss to Battle, which puts the Spartans at a 5-1 record.
“(Moberly) got beat by a good Battle team by one point and they should have won the game, but it ended up (with Battle) scoring at the very end,” Hamner said.
Last week, A.J. Thomas and Aneyas Williams handled the running load when All-State running back Damien French left the game with a deep leg bruise. French will be ready to return to action this week against the Spartans.
“In the first quarter (against Kirksville), Damien got a helmet to the shin,” Hamner said. “Basically, I think if we needed him to play, he would had played. We were better off finding out the situation and it ended up just being a bruise, so he's ready to go on Friday.”
Thomas filled in for French and ran 28 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Williams also scored two touchdowns in last week's win over Kirksville.
Hamner said it's nice that his team is able to have the depth to replace a player like French.
“A.J. Thomas is coming from the defensive side of the ball and this is his first year he has had a role in the offense and I think it says a lot about our program … that we have a young kid who has taken to his role,” Hamner said. “We didn't really skip a beat and he got three touchdowns.”
Hamner said Williams is also a dynamic player for the Pirates offense.
“The thing about Aneyas is we can put him anywhere on the field and be able to rough ball with him, send him out to space or take him down the field on routes,” Hamner said.
Prior to last week's loss, the highest amount of points the Spartans had allowed was 18 to Osage in the second week. Moberly has outscored its opponents by a 236-80 margin this season.
“They are very forward, they pressure a lot and play a three-man front,” Hamner said. “I think it's just being balanced and give it to our playmakers. Whatever their game plan is, we will try to adjust on what they are wanting to do.”
Hannibal's defense came up with five sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in last week's win over Kirksville.
Hamner said he feels that Moberly match up will be a four-quarter battle and mistakes such as penalties and turnovers could determine the outcome of the game.
“I think our guys feel like this is a different level of football than what we have been playing,” Hamner said. “There is a lot on the line as far as who we are and how we are going to play. I think our kids know that and I just hope they are ready to play (on Friday).”