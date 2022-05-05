HANNIBAL — Hannibal-LaGrange University will open for the 2022-2023 school year.
In the 54 days since the school declared a state of fiscal exigency, it has experienced financial growth and will remain open for the fall 2022 semester.
HLGU said in the eight weeks since fiscal exigency measures were enacted, gifts from local churches and individuals totaled more than $1 million, including a record $227,815 from the 2022 Day of Giving.
“Robust giving, combined with reduced payroll achieved, the suspension of retirement benefits, significant administrative cuts, and a renewed commitment to God-honoring stewardship, means we will be open this fall and the mission of Hannibal-LaGrange University will endure! To God be the glory!” said transitional president Rodney Harrison.
On March 3, the financial forecast for the school showed the institution was 27 days away from exhausting its $1 million line of credit while having outstanding bills of nearly $900,000. Closing the University was a consideration during this time.
To open in the fall, HLGU needed $3.2 million. So far, HLGU says it has:
• Received donations and pledges totaling $1.15 million.
• Negotiated the sale of the Pulliam Street Apartments: $275,000 will be applied toward principal and interest.
• Renegotiated with vendors, resulting in a $416,000 in gifts or write-offs toward accounts payable.
• Received a pre-payment of the Missouri Baptist Convention Cooperative funds for $180,000.
All of these factored together add up to a total cost-saving of $2.01 million for the university.
HLGU still plans to raise another $1 million in the next 90 days.
“In the last two months, God has used people to bless Hannibal-LaGrange University,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Ray Carty. “People are responding to the work God has yet to do at HLGU. We’re still looking for support through August, but we are encouraged that people see God’s work being done at Hannibal-LaGrange.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.