HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District announced that it acquired 4417 McMasters Avenue for the establishment of the Hannibal Innovation Campus.
The vision for the Hannibal Innovation Campus is to expand and enhance existing technical programs, develop new programs to drive Northeast Missouri's technical employment in the future and provide adult education opportunities by utilizing the campus and its resources for employer training.
Ultimately, the campus will greatly benefit the students, employers, area citizens and economic development of the region.
Hannibal Public Schools recognized the growing demand for skilled workers and aims to provide comprehensive training that addresses the needs for students and the community. The expansion will offer enhanced learning opportunities that ensures students are well prepared for their future careers.
The Hannibal Innovation Campus will foster collaboration with community organizations including neighboring school districts, community colleges, local universities, industry partners and the community.
The purchase of the facility was made possible through the governor’s financial commitment of $1.9 million in Missouri’s Fiscal year 2023 budget. Hannibal Public Schools adds Representative Louis Riggs and Senator Cindy O'Laughlin also helped make the purchase possible.
Congressman Sam Graves’ office also played a crucial role in securing an additional $4 million in Federal Allocation Funds for program development at the Hannibal Innovation Campus through the FY 2023 Agriculture Appropriation Community Project Funding.
Susan Johnson, Superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools, says she’s excited about the addition to the school district.
“The acquisition of 4417 McMasters Avenue and the establishment of the Hannibal Innovation Campus represents an extraordinary leap forward for our district and the entire region,” said Johnson. “With an unwavering focus on meeting the evolving needs of our students and the local community, this campus will provide exceptional learning opportunities and ensure our students are well prepared for successful careers.”
“The collaboration with community organizations, the remarkable support from our government representatives, and the generous allocation of funds all bear testament to our shared commitment to expanding a thriving educational environment that benefits individuals and drives the economic development of our region.”
She adds the Hannibal Innovation Campus is positioned to make a lasting impact on the educational landscape and enhance workforce preparedness in Northeast Missouri.
