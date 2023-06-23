HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Public School District announced that it acquired 4417 McMasters Avenue for the establishment of the Hannibal Innovation Campus.

The vision for the Hannibal Innovation Campus is to expand and enhance existing technical programs, develop new programs to drive Northeast Missouri's technical employment in the future and provide adult education opportunities by utilizing the campus and its resources for employer training.

