Hannibal HiSET student says dreams really do come true

HANNIBAL — Last week, Brittany Gray was on her way to a job interview, and the opportunity is something she has spent more than 10 years of her life fighting for.
Gray was in and out of the school system since middle school — back and forth between public school and homeschool. She dropped out of Hannibal High School during the first semester of 10th grade to homeschool full-time.
The problem was, Gray said, that in her family homeschooling didn’t include much schooling.
“My mom never made school a priority,” she said. “It was always kind of a secondary thing.”
Gray became a young mother with no high school diploma.
Gray, now 29-years-old and the mother of three, has 15 weeks of school left at John Wood Community College until she graduates as a certified electrician.
Gray earned her high school diploma less than a year ago through the Hannibal Equivalency Test (HiSET) program.
Classes are available to study for the HISET at the Missouri Career Center at 203 North 6th Street in downtown Hannibal.
Elise Burch, a state certified adult education and literacy educator, has been working with the program for the past five years toward the goal of achieving basic education for every adult in Hannibal.
Serving about 50 students per year, the class meets people where they are, so no one should feel they are too far behind to participate. The orientation begins with a placement test in order to determine where students should begin their educational journey.
“We have students coming in from second grade level to 11th grade level. Whatever they need to study is the area they start with,” Burch said. “They can choose what they want to start with and only study what they need to study.”
Although there are some attendance requirements for the class, they aim to accommodate work and family schedules with classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. each day Monday through Thursday.
Family obstacles were something Gray faced as she attempted to raise her three children and take care of sick parents, who eventually passed away. This, along with other factors, caused her to drop out of the program several times over the last ten years.
But the program was always there waiting for her to return, and when she came back last February, she was determined to finish. She said the flexibility of the HiSET class helped her.
“I was very dedicated, and would come sometimes twice a day. You can come to any class you want. I would go to the morning class or choose the evening class. It was whenever I was available,” she said. “There is plenty of opportunity, you just have to want it.”
The HiSET classroom offers a family-like environment where students become close and help keep each other accountable for success. Burch said that when someone stops coming to class, there are usually other students calling to check on them.
She also said many graduates return to visit and receive help with college applications and more.
Now, Gray returns to the class as a graduate who serves as an example to those still on their journey.
One of those students is 18-year old Xavier Dilbeck.
Dilbeck started the HiSET program after his homeschool credits were not transferable to public school.
“I was forced to go this route and it’s been great, like I was telling Elise, I just feel like I was meant to come here,” he said.
Dilbeck, who hopes to attend a Bible college and pursue ministry, said that the small class size and the people he’s met in the six months he’s been at HiSET have given him a deeper educational experience.
Both Dilbeck and Gray named Burch herself as an asset to the class as a supportive and encouraging source of strength both inside and outside of the classroom.
“Every time you take a test she’s like, ‘You got this!’ or ‘As soon as you are done, call me and tell me how it went,’” Gray said.
Burch said that the class is more than a job to her but it is also expression of her faith.
The majority of students in the class are those who have aged out of foster care, single mothers, those fighting mental illness, or who have gone through major life obstacles.
There are many tools, resources and other people helping Burch in her pursuit to help others, and Gray is proof that all of those factors work together for those who need help. Just one step in the right direction get someone on the path to a better life.
Gray took that step years ago when she stepped into Birthright of Hannibal as a young pregnant woman, where she received through her pregnancy and beyond; they also steered her to HiSET.
Burch, who is also the director of Birthright, said The HISET program works in coordination with Birthright to help finance the education of single mothers. She also said GAMM, a program out of La Belle, Mo., as a contributor to the program’s success in supporting the young adults in the program.
“I would like to thank Elaine Miller, Dana Keller, Stan Choate, Dwight Beyars, and Rexenne Lowes for their work with students and helping make the program a success,” she said.
As for Gray, she has broken her family mold as the first out of three kids to graduate.
School is a priority in Gray’s home, and her children are learning that they can beat the odds. Especially her 11-year-old who Gray said has supported her through the journey.
Then she looked at the ceiling for a moment, and through her tears, Gray commented, “Dreams really do come true.”
Those interested in earning their high school equivalency in Hannibal or the surrounding area can go to maconael.com to register for free classes. If you are interested in volunteering as a tutor or if you have any questions, please contact Elise Burch at 573-541-9305 or Lydia McClellan, Director of Adult Education at 660-385-2158.
