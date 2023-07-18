HANNIBAL — Eli Hess, a 2023 graduate of Hannibal High School received the Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship this spring.
Applicants of this scholarship are required to exhibit either a talent for drumming, long distance running or have an interest in philosophy. Joan Walsh established this scholarship in her husband's memory to assist qualified students who share some of his interests.
Eli competed on the Hannibal High School cross country team for all four years of high school, was captain his senior year and earned All Conference and All District honors. He was given the "Most Dedicated" award his senior year. He also competed on the Hannibal High School track team for four years as a long distance runner. He earned All Conference and All District in track as well, and this year was named "Pirate of the Year".
Eli was a member of several clubs and organizations while in high school, including National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and History Club. He was a member of the eSports program, and was the broadcaster for the Twitch channel. He was a videographer and editor for Pirate's Cove, which is a student-led group that promotes and showcases Hannibal Pirate activities through media platforms by providing support to all Hannibal High School activities.
Eli graduated this spring with Summa Cum Laude honors and earned the George Washington Carver Award, President's Award and College Prep Certificate. He will attend the University of Missouri - Columbia to pursue a degree in sports journalism.
