Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship

Eli Hess received the Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship this spring. Applicants are required to exhibit either a talent for drumming, long distance running, or have an interest in philosophy. Eli competed on both the cross country and track team all four years at Hannibal High School.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Eli Hess, a 2023 graduate of Hannibal High School received the Tom N. Walsh Memorial Scholarship this spring.

Applicants of this scholarship are required to exhibit either a talent for drumming, long distance running or have an interest in philosophy. Joan Walsh established this scholarship in her husband's memory to assist qualified students who share some of his interests.

