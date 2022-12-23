Hannibal High School Students give back to the community

Hannibal Band students, and band director Mike Fuller, play Christmas carols for the community at Java Jive on Wednesday morning. They were part of a day of giving where more than 450 HHS students volunteered in various areas.  

HANNIBAL — More than 450 students at Hannibal High School spent Wednesday morning volunteering within the school and around the community.

From bell ringing in various locations for the Salvation Army, baking and then taking 55 dozen cookies and hot cocoa to emergency services in Hannibal, making blankets for children in foster care and more, students worked hard in the hours before their early dismissal for Christmas break.

