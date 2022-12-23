Hannibal High School Students give back to the community

HANNIBAL — More than 450 students at Hannibal High School spent Wednesday morning volunteering within the school and around the community.
From bell ringing in various locations for the Salvation Army, baking and then taking 55 dozen cookies and hot cocoa to emergency services in Hannibal, making blankets for children in foster care and more, students worked hard in the hours before their early dismissal for Christmas break.
The community was also treated to student musicians with a group from band playing at Java Jive and singers caroling at nursing homes.
Classrooms around the building became stations for activities, one of those activities were making reindeer food that would be handed out to elementary kids on the bus.
Aliycia Morgan, a senior, was making reindeer food. She said it was something she did as a child and wanted younger kids to experience as well. She also believes that volunteering is more than just something to put on your college resume.
“It’s important to volunteer. One you can put it on your college applications but giving back to your community is an amazing thing to do and we should all try to do that,” she said. “Volunteer somewhere. Pick up some trash. Have fun.”
Ted Sampson, principal at Hannibal High School, said the idea came from the Senior Day of Caring that happened last May. Hannibal High School students volunteered in various locations around the community pulling weeds around town, helping at the food pantry, and more.
For Christmas volunteering, the opportunity opened up to all grade levels and Sampson said the response was an overwhelming number with many more than expected signing up to lend a hand.
Sampson also said they have received a good response from the community.
“I think anyone just loves seeing kids get involved,” he said. “All too often we hear about the negative things about kids, just perspective of the world, so anything we can do to help promote that they are still doing great things we want to do that.”
Sampson said the day would not have happened without the help of Andrea Campbell, Whitney Nolan and Sheryl Gamble’s work.
At Java Jive, where the band was just wrapping up their morning of music, Senior Garrett Heaton, a trumpet player, said he enjoyed sharing their music with the community.
“I wanted to give people entertainment around Christmas and people don’t always get out to see the band,” he said. “It went very well and we had a decent amount of people here.”
Whitney Holliday, Parents as Teachers director and Buddy Pack coordinator with the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, was in the high school cafeteria watching as more than 100 students along with staff members and members of the evening Kiwanis packed buddy packs for the second semester.
Buddy packs is a program sponsored through Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success, which are boxes filled with nutritious kid-friendly items that go home twice a month to more than 400 students in the Hannibal public and parochial schools.
“It’s a whole lot of kids doing some awesome things in a two hour span,” she said.
Holliday said the boxes were packed last semester by Evening Kiwanis along with Hannibal Middle School students who belong to the Leaders of the Crew group.
Sampson said the volunteering days are likely to continue for Hannibal High School.
All service projects included:
• Baking 55 dozen cookies & Hot Cocoa — for emergency services.
• Making blankets for kids in foster care.
• Wrapping presents for less fortunate.
• Ringing bells for the Salvation Army.
• Singing at nursing homes.
• Completing Christmas cards for nursing homes.
• Performing at Java Jive, the Middle School and the High School.
• Making "reindeer food" for elementary bus riders.
• Completing 200 packets for Kindergarten prep that’s coming up.
