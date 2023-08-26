HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Free Clinic will host its annual Rib and Wing Fest on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Mo.
This popular event will run from noon to 5:00 PM, or as long as supplies last.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 9:32 am
There will be music all day, with local band VIN FIZ taking the stage at noon.
Teams of grill masters from across the Tri-States will compete for bragging rights and trophies, including People’s Choice awards. Adult beverages from Golden Eagle Distributing will be available as well as Pepsi products from Refreshment Services Pepsi.
Also available for will be ice cream and other cool treats from Smooth as Ice. There will also be hot dogs for the kids.
The cost for entry and sampling is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12, kids 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Hannibal Free Clinic or at the gate.
Sponsors of this year’s Rib and Wing Fest include Four Points Land Surveying and Engineering, Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, HOMEBANK, Blessing Health System, DOT Foods, Jones Poultry, Relax Quincy Spas, Webster Windows & Remodeling, ASI Alarm Systems and Golden Eagle Distributing.
Proceeds from Rib and Wing Fest will benefit the Hannibal Free Clinic, a volunteer-based nonprofit that provides medical care for uninsured adults between 18-64 years old living in Northeast Missouri.
For more information and updates about Rib and Wing Fest, visit Hannibal Free Clinic on Facebook or call the clinic at 573-248-8307.
