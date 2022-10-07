Hannibal Folklife Festival dedicated to a local "icon" of the event

HANNIBAL — The crowd on Main Street at Hannibal’s 46th annual Folklife Festival will be missing a special face this year.
One of Hannibal’s most-loved festivals of the year, taking place on Oct. 15-16, will be in honor of one Len Moss who died last May. Moss was also a long-time volunteer at the Hannibal Arts Council, which has organized the event since it began in 1976.
Michael Gaines, executive director of the Hannibal Arts Council, recalled Moss as an “icon” of the Folklife Festival.
“He and his late wife Norma (d. 1996) were a part of the very first Autumn Historic Folklife Festival (as it was named then),” Gaines said. “Len only missed a couple festivals in its 46-year history.”
Gaines said in the earlier days, Moss was the Chair of the HAC Coffee Booth and “kept everyone on their toes” and in his later years he continued to come by and check on how everyone was doing.
“We will miss Len’s presence, his great costumes, his dedication to the festival and the Hannibal Arts Council and the flask of whiskey he hid in his pocket,” said Gaines.
The festival has become a special part of Hannibal history, and one that has endeared the people of the town with favorite foods and vendors they look forward to each year. This year will host more than 100 exhibitors including artisans, crafts, music and kids corner and so much more.
“Folklife has created a special place in the hearts of Hannibalians, area residents and visitors alike,” he said. “It is very much community-based and community-supported. Each year hundreds of community volunteers come together to produce the festival and thousands come out to enjoy.”
However, the festival isn’t just enjoyed by locals, and brings in crowds around the Midwest. Gaines wants to provide an experience for locals and tourists alike.
“We are first and foremost about creating events for the enrichment of area residents, but we cannot deny that festivals and special events also attract visitors, add to our economy and help develop our cultural tourism offerings,” he said.
Gaines enjoys showcasing local talent and artisans at the festival.
“It is certainly a balance of making our community proud in what we produce here at the Hannibal Arts Council but also having a finished product which highlights our community in a positive way,’ he said. “We work as hard and it’s great to see our efforts appreciated.”
The Arts Council has volunteer openings to serve coffee, root beer or cider; those over 21 can also volunteer to serve beer. For more information contact Keri at the Hannibal Arts Council Office at 573-221-6545 or email kerrieo@hannibalarts.com.
Keep an eye on the Hannibal Courier-Post for a full preview and schedule of events for the Folklife Festival soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.