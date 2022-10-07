Hannibal Folklife Festival dedicated to a local "icon" of the event

Michael Gaines, executive director of Hannibal Arts Council, with the late Les Moss. Hannibal's Folklife Festival will be dedicated to Moss who died last May and was instrumental in the creating of the 46-year old event. 

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — The crowd on Main Street at Hannibal’s 46th annual Folklife Festival will be missing a special face this year.

One of Hannibal’s most-loved festivals of the year, taking place on Oct. 15-16, will be in honor of one Len Moss who died last May. Moss was also a long-time volunteer at the Hannibal Arts Council, which has organized the event since it began in 1976.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.